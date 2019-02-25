Woman says she was pulled over and sexually assaulted by police impersonator

A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted Monday by a man posing as a police officer.

The woman was driving her maroon Dodge pickup on Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road in west Fort Worth when she noticed a black Dodge Charger directly behind her, she told an officer.

The Charger had a white spotlight mounted on the driver’s side door, and a red flashing light attached to its roof, and the woman believed she was being pulled over by a police officer, she said.

She pulled over onto the northbound shoulder at the Team Ranch Road exit and the Charger stopped behind her. A man got out and walked toward the victim, police reported.

The suspect told the victim to get out of her truck and walk over to the passenger side of the Charger, police said. Then the suspect sexually assaulted her, she told police.

The man is about 6 feet with a stocky build. He wore a dark-colored jacket and dark-colored “jogger-style” pants tucked into white high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. He has a southern accent, the victim told officers.

The suspect’s car was described as a black four-door Dodge Charger with tinted windows, tinted “black out style” rear tail light covers, black rims on its wheels, and a rear-end Texas license plate.

The Charger has a “police style” white spotlight connected to the front driver’s side. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call 817-469-8477.