Fort Worth man found in ditch with hands and feet tied near Waxahachie, police say

A man was taken from his home in northwest Fort Worth, then found bound and duct-taped off Interstate 35E near Waxahachie, authorities said Monday.

The 41-year-old Fort Worth man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie Sunday night after he was discovered on the side of the highway.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on the case.

The man was found shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on an I-35E service road in west Waxahachie by a motorist traveling southbound on the service road, Waxahachie police said. He noticed something in the ditch between Farm to Market Road 1446 and Brookside Road, police said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“He (motorist) believed it was a hog at first,” Waxahachie police Lt. Marcus Brown said Monday in a telephone interview. “But then he realized it was a man and called police.”

The man was taken to the Waxahachie hospital.

Fort Worth police went to the hospital early Monday. An initial call to them indicated the man had been kidnapped from his home in northwest Fort Worth.