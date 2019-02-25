Fort Worth 16-year-old girl who was missing for nearly a week is found, police say

A 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a week has been located, according to police.

Desiree Sanchez is at home, police tweeted this morning.

Sanchez was last seen leaving her mother’s house about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Surrey Street and her information was entered in national police computer systems, according to authorities.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and being located are unknown.

Check back for more details.