One ‘Green Book’ home still stands in Fort Worth

One lodging from the 1940s-’50s “Green Book” tourist guides still stands in Fort Worth, but little is known about it.
The Evans Tourist Home in the 1300 block of East Terrell Street was a residence listed in the segregation-era tourist guides that were the basis for the Oscar-winning movie.
A retired schoolteacher named Mary Evans and her family lived at that address until her death in 1976 at age 96.
East Terrell Street was considered a street of fine homes, including the former home of millionaire and state Republican Party chairman “Gooseneck Bill” McDonald.
Other listings in a later Green Book have been demolished.
▪ The Clover Motel, 1901 E. Fourth St.
▪ The Green Leaf Restaurant, 315 E. Ninth St.
▪ The Hotel Jim, 413-415 E. Fifth St.
▪ The Monterey Hotel, 1055 Evans Ave.,
▪ and an old YMCA, 1604 Jones St.
Copies of the Green Book are searchable online through the New York Public Library.
