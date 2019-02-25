Fort Worth

One ‘Green Book’ home still stands in Fort Worth

By Bud Kennedy

February 25, 2019 10:44 AM

The 1200 block of East Terrell Street at Fabens Street was home to a lodging listed in the “Green Book” tourist guide.
FORT WORTH

One lodging from the 1940s-’50s “Green Book” tourist guides still stands in Fort Worth, but little is known about it.

The Evans Tourist Home in the 1300 block of East Terrell Street was a residence listed in the segregation-era tourist guides that were the basis for the Oscar-winning movie.

A retired schoolteacher named Mary Evans and her family lived at that address until her death in 1976 at age 96.

East Terrell Street was considered a street of fine homes, including the former home of millionaire and state Republican Party chairman “Gooseneck Bill” McDonald.

Other listings in a later Green Book have been demolished.

The Clover Motel, 1901 E. Fourth St.

The Green Leaf Restaurant, 315 E. Ninth St.

The Hotel Jim, 413-415 E. Fifth St.

The Monterey Hotel, 1055 Evans Ave.,

and an old YMCA, 1604 Jones St.

Copies of the Green Book are searchable online through the New York Public Library.

By

Bud Kennedy

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 16 Texas Legislature sessions. First on the scene of a 1988 DFW Airport crash, he interviewed passengers running from the burning plane. He made his first appearance in the paper before he was born: He was sold for $600 in the adoption classifieds.

