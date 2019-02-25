South Hills student killed after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole, police say

A freshman at South Hills High School has been identified as the teen killed Saturday evening after crashing a stolen vehicle into a light pole, authorities said Monday.

De’Morrian Candler-Smith, 16, died at a local hospital from injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Fort Worth school district officials verified on Monday that Candler-Smith had been in the 9th grade at South Hills High School.

Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal crash that happened in the 4000 block of Hemphill Street near Bolt Street in south Fort Worth on Saturday evening.





At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, officers attempted to catch up with a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The driver of the vehicle then hit a light pole and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Pollozani said the incident was not a police pursuit.