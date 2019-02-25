Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured on Irving highway

Two people were killed and another person was critically injured early Monday in a wrong-way crash on Texas 183 in Irving, Irving police said.

Both drivers died in the wreck which occurred about 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Texas 183 near Beltline Road.

Irving police received reports of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes at Texas 183 and Valley View Lane, according to Irving police. Minutes later, Irving police responded to the fatal crash.

The wrong-way driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

The other vehicle included the driver and a passenger. The passenger was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

The names of the victims had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Authorities have closed down the westbound lanes of Texas 183 as Irving police investigate the fatal crash.