Police ask for help finding 16-year-old girl missing for nearly a week in Fort Worth

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who left her mother’s house Monday and has not been heard from since.

Desiree Sanchez was last seen about 12:30 a.m. wearing blue shoes, a black shirt, black jacket and black shoes.

She was leaving her mother’s house in the 4200 block of Surrey Street and has been listed as a runaway. Sanchez’s information has been entered in national police computer systems, according to authorities.

Snachez is about 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sanchez is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.