Suspects posed as police with flashing lights to make traffic stop, then robbed driver

Two armed thieves posing as police initiated a traffic stop Friday afternoon and robbed a man of about $20,000 in east Fort Worth, according to police and an initial call to authorities.

They also took the keys to the victim’s BMW 328i, according to the preliminary police report.

After taking the cash and keys, the robbers drove away in a white sports utility vehicle with a siren light on top, police said.

No one had been arrested as of early Friday evening.

The robbery was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 6000 block of Brentwood Stair Road.

The victim told police he was driving through a neighborhood when he noticed a white SUV with no police markings behind him. The SUV activated an emergency light for a traffic stop and the man pulled over, police said.

The two thieves got out of the SUV posing as police officers. Police said they were carrying weapons. They began speaking with the victim, and then robbed him of a large amount of money, police said. An initial call to police noted the victim reported $20,000 stolen.

The suspects got back in their SUV and were last seen headed westbound on Brentwood Stair Road, police said.

The victim said in the initial call that one of the suspects was carrying a handgun.

He was described as a black man about 30 years old, heavy, tall, black curly hair and wearing a pink polo shirt. The second suspect was described as a short black man about the same age.

Detectives said the two suspects were not wearing Fort Worth police uniforms.