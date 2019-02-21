Is Fort Worth not funky enough for Deep Ellum? Dallas brewery and city at odds

Deep Ellum’s Fort Worth brewpub, Funkytown Fermatorium, appears to be at odds with Funkytown bureaucracy.

The brewery featuring wood-fired pizza and Cowtown-exclusive brews is set to open March 1. Until recently the shop at 611 University had a funky coat of paint — bright yellow, white and blue circular lettering that read “FUNKY TOWN FERMATORIUM” on a black background on one side, with a yellow and black Deep Ellum Brewing Co. logo emblazoned on the back side.

Folks at Deep Ellum say the lettering is a mural, but the city has told them it’s an advertisement needing a sign code variance. The brewery applied for one, which can take up to 90 days, but in the meantime has been told to paint over the letters.

Deep Ellum took to Facebook and Instragram last week to voice frustration with the city’s ordinance, which some took to be a complaint about Fort Worth as a whole.

The Dallas-based brewer said “that’s silly.”

“Not only did we just make a multimillion-dollar investment into a rundown building, but we take great pride in being part of such a great community,” said a Facebook post by the brewers, noting that their issue was with the bureaucracy. “Heck, this is why we nicknamed it the ‘Funkytown Fermatorium’ in the first place.”

Some who commented on the brewery’s page saw the controversy as a Fort Worth vs. Dallas showdown.

“With that attitude ... just stay in Dallas,” Timothy Dorsett wrote in a comment where a Deep Ellum in employee called a Fort Worth city employee an “unreasonable person.”

“Feel free to stay in Dallas. We have plenty of our own excellent breweries in Fort Worth already” Patrick Totter wrote.

But not everyone was critical of the brewery.

“All this fuss about a sign is overshadowing the addition of a new venue within walking distance of the museum district. Let’s lift a brew and toast the sign/mural that will be. Fort Worth is glad to have you,” Carol Peters wrote.

A grand opening for the Fort Worth location is planned for March 1 with free beer. The taproom and kitchen is across the street from J & J Oyster Bar, a short walk from the West Seventh District on University and will serve North Texas favorites like the Dallas Blonde ale, the Deep Ellum IPA and the Neato Bandito along with Fort Worth-specific beers.