Burleson man shot after confronting 2 robbery suspects in home, police say

A man was shot Thursday morning at a home in Burleson after he confronted two suspects who broke into the residence, Burleson police said.

At least eight other people were in the home at the time, none of whom were injured.

Burleson detectives are working on a description of the suspects, who fled after the shooting.

Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting, which was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Redhaw Court.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, apparently confronted the suspects in the home and was shot in the lower abdomen, Burleson police said.

He was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition was unavailable Thursday morning.