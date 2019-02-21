Fort Worth

Search continues for truck driver accused in rape of woman in southeast Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 21, 2019

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted Thursday morning in southeast Fort Worth by a truck driver, police said.
A woman was sexually assaulted Thursday morning by a truck driver in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

Police continued their search for the suspect and his truck which was described as a gray semi-trailer/cab with sleeping quarters.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police responded to the sexual assault call shortly before 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. Myrtle St.

At that location, officers found the woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect. A preliminary report indicated the suspect had a weapon.

Police did not release any other details.

