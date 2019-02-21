Rejuvenation center offers effects of nips and tucks without the nipping and tucking

Reversing the effects of aging on your appearance often requires the use of a few needles and blades, but the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is renowned for offering anti-aging therapies for those who are a little squeamish about surgery.
As the name suggests, the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is based in Los Angeles, but for five years there have been locations in the Dallas area. This year, the company is expanding to two centers in Fort Worth: the first will open in March at 4601 West Freeway in the Chapel Hill Shopping Center, and the second will open in north Fort Worth by Heritage Trace in November.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is an anti-aging wellness center that offers a variety of treatments that are supposed to make the customer look and feel younger. They include more widely-known procedures like botox and facials to procedures that are unique to BHRC, like a therapy that uses ultrasound technology to tighten your muscles and remove excess flab, usually around the chin and neck.
Heather Tindell Barney is the director and co-owner for Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center DFW. She owns and manages all the centers in North Texas and she said that when the original center opened in L.A. seven years ago, she and the other founders realized that their clientbase were traveling from all over the country to come to their center. She took the concept at BHRC and opened centers in Flower Mound, Southlake, Frisco and Highland Park. Now Tindell Barney is expanding to Fort Worth as well.
“We’re looking to basically monopolize the entire DFW area,” she said.
The client base for Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center runs the gamut from A-list celebrities to reality stars, politicians and sports wives. But BHRC also caters to everyday clientele, and the costs for procedures range between a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars, depending on what someone has done.
And most of the therapies are long-term. That’s why they can be an attractive alternative to cosmetic surgery.
“Ultherapy can last three to five years. Coolsculpting is permanent,” Tindell Barney said. “A lot of the therapies we focus on are longer duration and natural.”
