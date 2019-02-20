You could stay at this new upscale hotel in Downtown Fort Worth next fall

Downtown Fort Worth is getting a new hotel.
The AC Hotel Fort Worth is currently under construction on Fifth Street, between Houston and Main streets, next to the Kress Building. It will be a 16-story, 252-room hotel with a classic modern design, and construction is expected to be completed in fall of 2020.
AC Hotels is a brand under the Marriott umbrella, and the AC Fort Worth marks the first of the brand to be built in Tarrant County. There are two AC hotels in Dallas already.
“We are thrilled … to open the first AC Hotels by Marriott in Tarrant County, Texas,” said Eric Jacobs of Marriott International in a news release. “When it opens, this hotel is sure to become a stylish hub for business and leisure travelers alike.”
The brand is inspired by Spanish culture with European breakfasts and evening tapas plates replacing a traditional room service. Rooms at this designer brand run on the higher end, starting at $350 on average for a nightly rate at the Downtown Dallas location.
The contractor on the project is Jackson-Shaw, the company that is also a part of the Parc North urban industrial development and the Chisholm Springs residential development.
