Fort Worth

4 suspects in custody, accused in robbery at Fort Worth hotel, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 20, 2019 07:17 AM

Four people including a Fort Worth teen are accused of robbing a Fort Worth hotel Tuesday night, police said.
FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth teen and three other suspects were in custody Wednesday, accused of robbing a hotel in west Fort Worth, police said.

The four are accused of stealing $200 from the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 6851 West Freeway.

The four were booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Wednesday, according to jail records.

Police identified the suspects as Phares Scarbrough, 32, of Fort Worth; Jonathan Russell, 28, of Arlington; Tiunna Mason, 24, of Arlington; and Kevin Lefall, 17, of Fort Worth.

The suspects face charges of aggravated robbery in the Tuesday night holdup.

Police responded to the robbery call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Police had not released any details on the holdup or arrests.

