Mom gets 3 years probation for abandoning son at McDonald’s

An Oklahoma mother was sentenced to three years probation for abandoning her son at a Fort Worth McDonald’s after the two had gotten into an argument last summer.

The boy called 911 and patrol officers located the youngster outside the McDonald’s in south Fort Worth.

Lisa Dickinson, 42, of Edmond, Okla., was given probation with deferred adjudication in a plea agreement with prosecutors on Feb. 12. She had been charged with abandoning a child with intent to return.

She also was fined $300 and assessed $289 in court costs, according to Tarrant County court records.

Dickinson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Police got the call shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 4800 block of South Freeway service road.

The child, who police said was under 14 years old, and his mother got into an argument. Police have never released details on what the argument was about.

At some point, Dickinson left her son alone near the McDonald’s, and he called police.

Patrol officers later located and arrested the mother.





The boy was turned over to officials with Child Protective Services until his father arrived, police said.





Information on the boy’s status was unavailable on Tuesday.