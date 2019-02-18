West Loop 820 crash injures one, stalls Fort Worth traffic

A crash at South Freeway and Loop 820 near East Altamesa Boulevard stalled Fort Worth traffic Monday.

At around 2:13 p.m. a single vehicle struck a pillar, police said. An unidentified man was extracted from the car and transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed as emergency crews worked the scene, but by 3 p.m. two lanes of traffic had been restored.