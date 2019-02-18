Fort Worth

West Loop 820 crash injures one, stalls Fort Worth traffic

By Luke Ranker

February 18, 2019 03:27 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
FORT WORTH

A crash at South Freeway and Loop 820 near East Altamesa Boulevard stalled Fort Worth traffic Monday.

At around 2:13 p.m. a single vehicle struck a pillar, police said. An unidentified man was extracted from the car and transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed as emergency crews worked the scene, but by 3 p.m. two lanes of traffic had been restored.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

arlington

texas

fort-worth

Luke Ranker

Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  