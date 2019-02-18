‘Threat to democracy:’ Trump’s national emergency draws angry crowd in Fort Worth

A vocal crowd in front of the Tarrant County courthouse on Monday afternoon decried President Donald J. Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Carrying signs and chanting, about 100 people gathered at the southeast corner of Commerce and Weatherford streets to protest the president. Trump declared a national emergency Friday in a move to secure money for his promised border wall. The move outraged protesters, who say the declaration circumvents Congress.

“This takes the cake,” said Kris Savage, a local activist. “Congress is supposed to be the appropriators. They have the purse strings, and he as ignored the people.”

The rally was one of hundreds of President’s Day protests held across the country. MoveOn.org, a social justice organization, listed nearly 200 rallies scheduled for President’s Day and several more were listed on RallyList.com.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Protesters chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Trump has got to go,” “Trump is Putin’s puppet” and other slogans. A small group frequently stood in the crosswalk holding signs, but most stayed along the sidewalk.

Benny De La Vega made the drive from Dallas to “make my voice heard,” he said. De La Vega escaped oppression and marshal law in the Philippines and immigrated to America in the late 1990s.

Trump’s rhetoric about the border wall and immigration has been “very frightening,” he said, calling the national emergency declaration a threat to democracy.

“I didn’t come here to elect a king,” De La Vega said.

He, and others at the rally, said the national emergency declaration was a distraction from larger problems, such as the ongoing opioid addiction crisis, gun violence and climate change.

“If those aren’t national emergencies, I don’t know what is,” De La Vega said.

The border wall was not the only sticking point for some protesters. Charles Stonick of Granbury said he was concerned about voter suppression, Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey and other issues.

“Republicans are ignoring the constitution and ignoring the people,” he said.

The rally drew no counter protest from Trump supporters.

Two men in red Make America Great Again hats quietly watched from across the street. Both said they supported the border wall and Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

Neither would give his full name. One said he supported legal immigration, but was concerned about national security along the border.

“We don’t know who’s coming across they border. We don’t know what they’’re bringing across the border,” he said. “Something has to be done.”

Trump’s declaration frees up about $8 billion for the border wall, more than the $5.7 billion he initially requested from Congress. Hoping to avoid another partial federal government shutdown, Congress last week approved about $1.4 billion for the wall, the Associated Press reported.