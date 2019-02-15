Who’s running for office in Fort Worth? Here’s a look at the 2019 local election

Some Texans may still be feeling the fatigue of the 2018 midterm, but the local election cycle is just getting started.
Fort Worth voters can weigh in on city council, Tarrant Regional Water District and school board seats May 4.
Few incumbent politicians will have an easy election this spring. Only city council members Carlos Flores and Ann Zadeh will run unopposed, according to the latest filings from Fort Worth Secretary’s Office. All nine seats, including Fort Worth Mayor, are up for election.
The Tarrant Regional Water District has two at-large seats open for four-year terms. Panther Island, the $1.16 billion flood control and economic development project overseen by the district, will play a major role in this year’s election.
Scrutiny of the project was renewed late last year when the federal government skipped allocating money for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ portion of the project — a bypass channel in the Trinity River near downtown that would form Panther Island.
The Fort Worth school board is made up of nine single-member districts. Four of those positions are up for election this year. School board members serve four-year terms without pay. This year, no incumbents are running for re-election in Districts 5 and 6, which are currently held by Judy Needham and Ann Sutherland, respectively.
Fort Worth City Council
Fort Worth Mayor
Betsy Price (Incumbent)
James H. McBride
Michael Haynes (declaration of write-in candidacy)
Deborah Peoples
District 2
Carlos E. Flores (I)
District 3
Brian Byrd (I)
Tanner Smith
District 4
Cary Moon (I)
Max J. Striker
District 5
Gyna Bivens (I)
Thomas Brown
Waymond Brown, Sr.
Gina Monday
Tammy Pierce
Bob Willoughby
District 6
Jungus Jordan(I)
Daryl R. Davis, II
Rod Smith
District 7
Dennis Shingleton (I)
David Hawthorne
Michael Matos
District 8
Kelly Allen Gray (I)
Brian J. Dixon
Kevin “KL” Johnson
Chris Nettles
District 9
Ann Zadeh (I)
Tarrant Regional Water District
Mary Kelleher
Jim Lane (I)
Martha “Marty” Leonard (I)
Gary Moates
Charles “C.B.” Team
Fort Worth school board
District 2
Tobi Jackson (I)
Chad E. McCarty
District 3
Cleveland Harris
Christene Chadwick Moss (I)
District 5
Carin “CJ” Evans
Carla Morton
District 6
Anne Darr
Lisa Saucedo
Sandra A. Shelton
