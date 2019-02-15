Who’s running for office in Fort Worth? Here’s a look at the 2019 local election

Some Texans may still be feeling the fatigue of the 2018 midterm, but the local election cycle is just getting started.

Fort Worth voters can weigh in on city council, Tarrant Regional Water District and school board seats May 4.

Few incumbent politicians will have an easy election this spring. Only city council members Carlos Flores and Ann Zadeh will run unopposed, according to the latest filings from Fort Worth Secretary’s Office. All nine seats, including Fort Worth Mayor, are up for election.

The Tarrant Regional Water District has two at-large seats open for four-year terms. Panther Island, the $1.16 billion flood control and economic development project overseen by the district, will play a major role in this year’s election.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Scrutiny of the project was renewed late last year when the federal government skipped allocating money for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ portion of the project — a bypass channel in the Trinity River near downtown that would form Panther Island.

The Fort Worth school board is made up of nine single-member districts. Four of those positions are up for election this year. School board members serve four-year terms without pay. This year, no incumbents are running for re-election in Districts 5 and 6, which are currently held by Judy Needham and Ann Sutherland, respectively.

Fort Worth City Council

Fort Worth Mayor

Betsy Price (Incumbent)

James H. McBride

Michael Haynes (declaration of write-in candidacy)

Deborah Peoples

District 2

Carlos E. Flores (I)

District 3

Brian Byrd (I)

Tanner Smith

District 4

Cary Moon (I)

Max J. Striker

District 5

Gyna Bivens (I)

Thomas Brown

Waymond Brown, Sr.

Gina Monday

Tammy Pierce

Bob Willoughby

District 6

Jungus Jordan(I)

Daryl R. Davis, II

Rod Smith

District 7

Dennis Shingleton (I)

David Hawthorne

Michael Matos

District 8

Kelly Allen Gray (I)

Brian J. Dixon

Kevin “KL” Johnson

Chris Nettles

District 9

Ann Zadeh (I)

Tarrant Regional Water District

Mary Kelleher

Jim Lane (I)

Martha “Marty” Leonard (I)

Gary Moates

Charles “C.B.” Team

Fort Worth school board

District 2

Tobi Jackson (I)

Chad E. McCarty

District 3

Cleveland Harris

Christene Chadwick Moss (I)

District 5

Carin “CJ” Evans

Carla Morton

District 6

Anne Darr

Lisa Saucedo

Sandra A. Shelton