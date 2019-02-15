Fort Worth

A woman is killed on a Fort Worth freeway after she is struck by several vehicles

By Mitch Mitchell

February 15, 2019 08:07 AM

FORT WORTH

A woman riding in the bed of a pickup late Thursday died when she fell from the truck and was struck by several vehicles, according to police.

First responders reported being called to the scene of the incident, at Interstate-35W and East Rosedale Street, about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

When medical personnel arrived, they discovered the woman had fallen into the lanes of traffic and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

The woman has not been identified by authorities.

Several people who witnessed the incident stopped to talk with officers on the scene, according to police.

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram. Additionally, Mitch’s past coverage on municipal government, healthcare and social services beats allow him to bring experience and context to the stories he writes.

