Granbury High instructor was intoxicated in fatal Parker County crash, report says

A popular Granbury High School choir director killed along with his girlfriend in a traffic crash near Weatherford in November was intoxicated, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Toxicology results on Jeremy Bowen, 28, of Granbury, indicated his blood alcohol level was at 0.23 on the Nov. 4 morning when he was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 near Weatherford. The legal blood alcohol level is 0.08 in Texas.

His passenger and girlfriend, Ashley Morrison, 26, also was killed. No toxicology tests were done on the Azle teacher.

“Ashley’s phone was found in Jeremy’s pocket. Why was it there?,” asked Patricia Morrison, Ashley’s mother, in a Thursday email. “Did they get in an argument before he got behind the wheel?”

A preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety had indicated Bowen fell asleep or became tired and lost control of the vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruze.

The two had been at a party in Stephenville and were returning to Bowen’s Fort Worth home, DPS Sgt. Dub Gillum told the Star-Telegram in November.

A family member of Jeremy Bowen could not be reached Thursday.





Bowen and Morrison, a music teacher at Hoover Elementary in Azle, left an impact on every life they touched, their friends told the Star-Telegram.





They sung in their church’s choirs and they had recently traveled to China.

They had dated for several years, but they were not engaged, Morrison’s mother said.

Bowen and Morrison graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville.





Bowen was also the co-director of music for First Christian Church of Granbury. He had been with the church since 2007, according to its website.





Patricia Morrison said many questions remain.





“We will never know the answers to any of these questions,” she said. “As gut-wrenching and unbelievably painful this whole nightmare is.”