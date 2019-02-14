Fort Worth

Man accused of taking photos as he stood in Fort Worth store restroom, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 14, 2019 01:18 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 6

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth man was in custody Thursday, accused of taking pictures of someone in a Walmart restroom in west Fort Worth, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Shane E. Hughes, 44. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail without bail. He faces a charge of improper photography/video, according to jail records.

“He was arrested for using his cell phone to take pictures inappropriately,” said Fort Worth police spokesman Officer Tracy Carter in a Thursday email.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at a restroom at Walmart in the 9500 block of Clifford St.

No additional details were released by police.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  