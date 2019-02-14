Man accused of taking photos as he stood in Fort Worth store restroom, police say

A Fort Worth man was in custody Thursday, accused of taking pictures of someone in a Walmart restroom in west Fort Worth, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Shane E. Hughes, 44. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail without bail. He faces a charge of improper photography/video, according to jail records.

“He was arrested for using his cell phone to take pictures inappropriately,” said Fort Worth police spokesman Officer Tracy Carter in a Thursday email.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at a restroom at Walmart in the 9500 block of Clifford St.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

No additional details were released by police.



