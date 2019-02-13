Motorist killed after traffic crash on Airport Freeway TEXpress lanes in Euless

A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on Airport Freeway TEXpress lanes in Euless, Euless police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the Airport Freeway TEXpress lanes.

Euless police did not release any details on the accident.

A cause of the accident was under investigation, Euless police said.