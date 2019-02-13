Fort Worth

Motorist killed after traffic crash on Airport Freeway TEXpress lanes in Euless

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 13, 2019 03:05 PM

A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway in Euless, Euless police said.
A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway in Euless, Euless police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway in Euless, Euless police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on Airport Freeway TEXpress lanes in Euless, Euless police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the Airport Freeway TEXpress lanes.

Euless police did not release any details on the accident.

A cause of the accident was under investigation, Euless police said.

Scene from a multi-vehicle fatality accident on I-35W southbound just north of Ripy Street in Fort Worth.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

dallas

texas

crime

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  