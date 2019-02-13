Fired Fort Worth detective wrote warrants, then did nothing with them, letter alleges

A Fort Worth police detective has been fired after a supervisor discovered that he had failed to get about a dozen warrants signed off by judges, some more than a year old.

Detective Christopher Fitzharris, who had been with the department since August 2005, was indefinitely suspended — tantamount to terminated — effective Feb. 6.

He is appealing.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to a disciplinary letter filed with the Civil Service Commission, Sgt. D. Davis, supervisor of the west criminal investigation unit, began to meet with Fitzharris in late August “in regards to what appeared to be a lack of work productivity and presence in the office.”

During their meeting, Davis conveyed to Fitzharris that she hadn’t approved any warrants from him in approximately two months.

Davis also consulted records, showing that Fitzharris’ name had been missing from the unit statistics for at least 180 days.

“Sergeant Davis was certain that she had read warrants written by Detective Fitzharris and signed numerous warrants in that time frame,” states the letter, signed by Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Davis met with the detective again three times before he gave her a stack of 10 to 12 warrants that had been read, reviewed and signed off on by Davis or the previous unit’s supervisor over more than a year, the letter states.

After approval by a supervisor, warrants are presented by the detective to a judge for approval so that arrests or searches can be made.

The letter accuses Fitzharris of failing to complete “a pivotal portion of his case work” and not judiciously using his work hours to successfully complete his job assignment or duties as an investigator. It alleges he broke department policies and procedures “with little regard to the statute of limitations on the cases he had been assigned.”

He is also accused of being insubordinate by wearing workout attire to work when instructed not to by his supervisor.

The Star-Telegram is awaiting answers from the police department regarding the type of alleged crimes the warrants involved, the status of those cases and whether the statute of limitations had expired in any of the cases.