3 carjackers abduct teens as they put gas in their car, then release them, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 13, 2019 07:56 AM

FORT WORTH

Three suspects carjacked, robbed and abducted two teens early Wednesday as the young men put gasoline in their car in east Fort Worth, police said.

The suspects later released the 17-year-old and 16-year-old who walked back home.

No one has been arrested.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. at a gas station in east Fort Worth. An address was unavailable from police reports.

Three black males wearing black hooded jackets jumped into the teen’s car and forced the two to drive to an unknown location, police said.

At that point, the suspects told the teens to get out of the car, robbed them and stole their vehicle. The young men walked several blocks back home.

A relative of the teens called police after the teens arrived home.

As of 7 a.m., the car had not been found.

