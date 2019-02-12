Fort Worth

Two interior designers are building an ambitious design studio in Fort Worth

By Carla Jimenez

February 12, 2019 02:30 PM

This is a rendering of the 10,000 square-foot building that will house the new Grandeur Design studio on West Vickery Boulevard. The design studio will take up 4,000 square feet of space in the center of the building, while building owners Brenda Blaylock and Susan Semmelmann will lease the spaces on either side.
This is a rendering of the 10,000 square-foot building that will house the new Grandeur Design studio on West Vickery Boulevard. The design studio will take up 4,000 square feet of space in the center of the building, while building owners Brenda Blaylock and Susan Semmelmann will lease the spaces on either side. Courtesy
This is a rendering of the 10,000 square-foot building that will house the new Grandeur Design studio on West Vickery Boulevard. The design studio will take up 4,000 square feet of space in the center of the building, while building owners Brenda Blaylock and Susan Semmelmann will lease the spaces on either side. Courtesy
Fort Worth

After close to four years of planning, Grandeur Design will be opening a new interior design studio on West Vickery Boulevard at the end of this year.

Owned by partners Brenda Blaylock and Susan Semmelmann, the studio will be housed in a 10,000 square-foot building at West Vickery Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Parkway. The studio will be in the center of the building, and once it has been established, Blaylock and Semmelman plan to lease out the two spaces on either side of the studio for other businesses.

Blaylock and Semmelmann are based out of Decatur, where they operate a warehouse. For years, they’ve had different stores in spaces they’ve leased the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but they have since closed them to streamline their operations into a single location. With this studio, they own the land and the building it will be housed in.

“We knew we wanted to do something we owned and were in charge of,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock and Semmelmann chose the location because of its proximity to a fast-growing market. The new studio will be near the Clearfork neighborhood, which has undergone major development in retail and housing.

In addition to having their own centralized store that caters to their design customers, Blaylock and Semmelmann plan to offer the Grandeur Design studio as an event space for charity and civics organizations.

“This is our dream to open this — we want to become a pillar in the community,” Blaylock said.

Construction is underway and is set to finish at the end of this year.

Mixed use developments of Clearfork and Waterside compared

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  