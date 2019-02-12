Two interior designers are building an ambitious design studio in Fort Worth

After close to four years of planning, Grandeur Design will be opening a new interior design studio on West Vickery Boulevard at the end of this year.
Owned by partners Brenda Blaylock and Susan Semmelmann, the studio will be housed in a 10,000 square-foot building at West Vickery Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Parkway. The studio will be in the center of the building, and once it has been established, Blaylock and Semmelman plan to lease out the two spaces on either side of the studio for other businesses.
Blaylock and Semmelmann are based out of Decatur, where they operate a warehouse. For years, they’ve had different stores in spaces they’ve leased the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but they have since closed them to streamline their operations into a single location. With this studio, they own the land and the building it will be housed in.
“We knew we wanted to do something we owned and were in charge of,” Blaylock said.
Blaylock and Semmelmann chose the location because of its proximity to a fast-growing market. The new studio will be near the Clearfork neighborhood, which has undergone major development in retail and housing.
In addition to having their own centralized store that caters to their design customers, Blaylock and Semmelmann plan to offer the Grandeur Design studio as an event space for charity and civics organizations.
“This is our dream to open this — we want to become a pillar in the community,” Blaylock said.
Construction is underway and is set to finish at the end of this year.
