Street closed after glass windows shatter on high-rise in downtown Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 12, 2019 08:52 AM

A cable from a window washing apparatus broke out windows on the 17th floor of the Wells Fargo Tower in downtown Fort Worth. Streets surrounding the building were closed Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.
A downtown street will be closed for several hours Tuesday after a loose cable from window washing apparatus smashed glass windows on a building, a fire official said.

No workers were on the scaffolding when the accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Commerce St. and discovered broken glass on the street.

A cable broke out windows on the 17th floor of the Wells Fargo Tower, according to a police report.

No pedestrians or workers were injured.

Commerce Street between 2nd and Weatherford streets will be closed for several hours Tuesday as workers repair the windows, a fire official said.

Last week, a pedestrian was critically injured and two workers suffered minor injuries when a construction scaffolding collapsed in downtown Fort Worth.

Officials with OSHA are investigating the incident.

One person has critical injuries after scaffolding collapsed in downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Two other people reported minor injuries.

By

