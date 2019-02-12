Street closed after glass windows shatter on high-rise in downtown Fort Worth

A downtown street will be closed for several hours Tuesday after a loose cable from window washing apparatus smashed glass windows on a building, a fire official said.

No workers were on the scaffolding when the accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Commerce St. and discovered broken glass on the street.

A cable broke out windows on the 17th floor of the Wells Fargo Tower, according to a police report.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

No pedestrians or workers were injured.

Commerce Street between 2nd and Weatherford streets will be closed for several hours Tuesday as workers repair the windows, a fire official said.

Last week, a pedestrian was critically injured and two workers suffered minor injuries when a construction scaffolding collapsed in downtown Fort Worth.

Officials with OSHA are investigating the incident.