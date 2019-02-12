Teen going on trial in killing of her 14-year-old friend in Fort Worth

The trial of a then-13-year-old accused of killing her 14-year-old friend in a case that unnerved the community was began Tuesday morning.

Nylah Lightfoot, 14, was stabbed to death on May 29, allegedly by a 13-year-old suspect the victim’s mother said was her daughter’s off-and-on friend.

Lightfoot was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital after police got a call of a cutting shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the Sycamore Center Villas in south Fort Worth.

Lightfoot was pronounced dead upon arrival from stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The suspect has not been identified because she’s a minor. If convicted, she faces punishment ranging from probation to 40 years in prison with possible transfer to an adult prison at age 19.

The incident happened after the two girls had an argument, according to Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman. The juvenile suspect was arrested at her residence shortly afterward.

The mother of the victim, Anntoinette Carter, who attended a detention hearing for the suspect last year, said the argument between the girls started when the suspect asked to spend the night at the mother’s house and she said “no.”

Nylah Lightfoot, 14, died May 29 from stab wounds to the neck and chest. A 13-year-old suspect was detained in connection with the slaying. Courtesy Family photo

The suspect asked Lightfoot to come to her house and get her clothes and the two girls got into an argument, Carter said.





The argument led to a fight, which Lightfoot won, but the suspect retaliated with a knife, Carter said. At least one adult in the house stood by and watched as the fight that led to the stabbing intensified, Carter said in an interview last year.

The suspect’s relatives declined to comment to the Star-Telegram. But a woman at the detention hearing who would not give her name but identified herself as the suspect’s mother said, “The truth will come out.”

Lightfoot’s grandfather, Dwight Roberts, said he just wants the trial to be over.

“I want justice to be done and for us to get on with our lives,” Roberts said Monday.

This story includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.