This 9-acre development in southwest Fort Worth will have shops and apartments

Southwest Fort Worth will soon be home to a new nine-acre development for apartments and retail called The Dylan. The development is at the northwest corner of Sycamore School Road and Summer Creek Drive.
Realty Capital Management and ArchCo Residential are the developers for The Dylan. It will have 227 apartment units on the second and third floors, while the ground floor will have 12,212 square feet of commercial space. The development will include a swimming pool, sun deck and fitness center. It will also have a public plaza for live music and events.
The development broke ground last July, and construction is expected to finish at the end of this year. Realty Capital is in discussions with multiple businesses, but they don’t have any tenants to announce for the retail space on the ground floor yet.
Rebecca Everitt of Realty Capital said her company and others have identified southwest Fort Worth as ripe for development since construction on Chisholm Trail Parkway completed. Additionally, the tollway makes it easier for potential residents at The Dylan to get from there to downtown Fort Worth in 10 minutes.
“The long-term vision and execution of the Tollway has been a huge economic success for Fort Worth,” Everitt said in an email.
