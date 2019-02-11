Carjacker kidnapped woman, then released her in west Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A woman was kidnapped and her vehicle stolen Sunday night at a convenience store in west Fort Worth, but the carjacker later released her, police said.
The woman was treated by MedStar paramedics where she was released.
No one had been arrested in the case as of Monday morning.
The kidnapping occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at 6001 Camp Bowie Blvd in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.
The husband of the woman told police she had left the house to go to Sonic.
At some point, she stopped at 7-Eleven on Camp Bowie , someone got into her vehicle and took her, the husband told police.
Officers later found the woman in a neighborhood in west Fort Worth.
Police did not provide any other details.
Comments