Fort Worth nurse seriously injured after elevator plunged several floors, lawsuit says

A nurse in a Fort Worth hospital is suing Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corp. after the elevator she was riding plunged several floors causing her serious injuries, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County District Court.

Rogena Wright is a nurse at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital and an administrative supervisor at Harris-Alliance. On Jan. 23, an elevator she was riding fell several stories “causing a violent landing” which injured Wright, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges there had been other incidents involving the elevator shortly before and after the incident that injured Wright. The lawsuit didn’t go into detail about the other malfunctions.

Also named on the lawsuit are two inspectors who are accused of failing to detect a dangerous condition in the elevator. Thyssenkrupp, the lawsuit says, failed to properly maintain the elevator.

Wright’s injuries included herniated discs, lower back pain, a left ankle injury, bruised arms, headaches, dizziness and numbness/tingling in her head, back, arms and feet. The injuries have kept her from working, the lawsuit says.

She is suing Thyssenkrupp and the inspectors for more than $1 million. Thyssenkrupp didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corp. is the same contractor who inspects and repairs elevators at John Peter Smith Hospital, at 1500 S. Main St., where an employee was seriously injured on Jan. 20. The hospital has declined to say how the injuries occurred and has declined to provide an update on the employee’s condition.