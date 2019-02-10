DWI suspect bites off part of Denton officer’s ear during fight, police say

A man who was pulled over on a DWI investigation is accused of biting off part of a Denton police officer’s ear during a fight with officers, police said Sunday.

A Denton police sergeant who authorities did not identify suffered injuries to his head and ear, part of which was bitten off. The condition of the officer was not available on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Michael Rogers, 45.

He faces charges of resisting arrest, aggravated assault and assault on a peace officer, Denton police said Sunday.

Denton police stopped Rogers’ vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Interstate 35E.

Denton officers believed he was driving while intoxicated.

“The suspect was being uncooperative with officers and refused to exit his vehicle after being commanded several times,” said Denton police spokesman Officer Bryan Cose in a Sunday email. “Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the vehicle and gain control of him, but the male began to resist, punching an officer in the face in the process.”

At some point, Denton officers managed to get the suspect out of the vehicle, but he continued to fight officers and bit the police sergeant.

The suspect was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Information on his bail amount was not availabe on Sunday.