Officials identify Fort Worth motorcyclist killed in Hurst traffic accident

A motorcyclist killed in a Hurst wreck has been identified as John Drake of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

Drake, 59, was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Texas 121 in Hurst. He died from blunt force injuries and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

Hurst police responded to the major accident shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Texas 121 in the westbound lanes.

Witnesses reported a motorcycle had crashed on the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Hurst police did not provide any details on the fatal crash.