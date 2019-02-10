Fort Worth

Officials identify Fort Worth motorcyclist killed in Hurst traffic accident

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 10, 2019 09:20 AM

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a Hurst traffic accident.
A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a Hurst traffic accident. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a Hurst traffic accident. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
FORT WORTH

A motorcyclist killed in a Hurst wreck has been identified as John Drake of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

Drake, 59, was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Texas 121 in Hurst. He died from blunt force injuries and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

Hurst police responded to the major accident shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Texas 121 in the westbound lanes.

Witnesses reported a motorcycle had crashed on the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Hurst police did not provide any details on the fatal crash.

Police say speed was a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist Friday night in Arlington.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

arlington

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  