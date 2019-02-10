Fort Worth

Man injured in shooting at Fort Worth grocery store parking lot

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 10, 2019 08:15 AM

A man was injured early Sunday in a shooting at a Fort Worth grocery store parking lot.
A man was injured early Sunday in a shooting at a Fort Worth grocery store parking lot. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
A man was injured early Sunday in a shooting at a Fort Worth grocery store parking lot. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
FORT WORTH

A man was injured early Sunday by shattered glass after someone opened fire at a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available. A woman who was with the man in the vehicle was not injured.

Their names had not been released by authorities.

The woman told police she believes the suspect was her ex-boyfriend who had chased her for about an hour in Keller.

Details of that chase were not available Sunday.

No one has been arrested in the shooting case.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

The man and woman were sitting in the vehicle when someone opened fire, police said.

Bullets damaged the vehicle, but no one suffered any gunshot wounds, police said.

A man was shot at a food mart in Fort Worth. Police are investigating.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

fort-worth

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  