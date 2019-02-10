Man injured in shooting at Fort Worth grocery store parking lot

A man was injured early Sunday by shattered glass after someone opened fire at a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available. A woman who was with the man in the vehicle was not injured.

Their names had not been released by authorities.

The woman told police she believes the suspect was her ex-boyfriend who had chased her for about an hour in Keller.

Details of that chase were not available Sunday.

No one has been arrested in the shooting case.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

The man and woman were sitting in the vehicle when someone opened fire, police said.

Bullets damaged the vehicle, but no one suffered any gunshot wounds, police said.