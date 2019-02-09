Fort Worth

Woman dies after being pulled from house fire near Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

February 09, 2019 12:42 PM

A woman died after being pulled from a house fire in Forest Hill early Saturday morning.
A woman died after being pulled from a house fire in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Glen E. Ellman Glen E. Ellman
A woman died after being pulled from a house fire in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Glen E. Ellman Glen E. Ellman

A woman died after being pulled from a house fire in Forest Hill early Saturday morning.

Geraldine Smith, 70, died after going to the hospital shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Fort Worth fire department said.

Firefighters responded to the 5900 block of Forest Haven for a house on fire. Fort Worth fire provided mutual aid to the Forest Hill fire department.

After Smith was rescued from inside the house, she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  