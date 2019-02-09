Woman dies after being pulled from house fire near Fort Worth

A woman died after being pulled from a house fire in Forest Hill early Saturday morning.
Geraldine Smith, 70, died after going to the hospital shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Fort Worth fire department said.
Firefighters responded to the 5900 block of Forest Haven for a house on fire. Fort Worth fire provided mutual aid to the Forest Hill fire department.
After Smith was rescued from inside the house, she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
