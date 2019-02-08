Police ID suspect who returned the scene of the crime and is on the loose

An armed suspect who robbed a home twice in two days has been identified by police who are asking for help with his arrest.

Tony Morris Davis Jr. is suspected of robbing a house in the 6000 block of Melanie Drive on Jan. 9 and then returning to the same residence to rob a woman at gunpoint the next day, according to police. During the first robbery, Davis is believed to have been wearing a blue hooded jacket, according to police.

The homeowner told officers that he saw an African-American man hiding next to his air conditioner about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 9 after his alarm system indicated movement inside the residence, police said.

The homeowner saw the suspect get into a car and as he approached, the suspect pointed a semiautomatic handgun at him, police said. The suspect left in a gray four-door sedan and was later seen at a convenience store with another suspect, police said.

A review of surveillance footage showed the first suspect was inside the house for about an hour and stole electronics, clothing and other items, according to police.

The next day he returned to the residence and entered through the damage caused by the previous day’s break-in, police said.

The suspect encountered a woman, pointed a gun at her and demanded property. But the home’s alarm system sounded and he ran away, police said.

Please call 817-392-4469 if you know Davis' whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/B79JzY5xan — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 8, 2019

Both suspects in this case are African-American men. Davis is between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. The other suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with a full beard. He wore light blue jeans and gold tennis shoes, according to police.





Davis has prior arrests in California and Texas, police said.

Anyone with information about either of these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4469.