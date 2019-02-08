‘Real fans have been robbed.’ 2nd George Strait ticket sale leaves many frustrated

For many George Strait fans, trying to buy tickets to a second concert at the new Dickies Arena in November proved to be just as frustrating as the first time.

Tickets disappeared fast for the Nov. 23 concert and had one potential ticket buyer tweeting “real fans have been robbed” at 10:24 a.m.

The Star-Telegram waited in line just like everybody else and found the cheapest tickets available priced at $181 after a 35-minute wait on the Ticketmaster website.

Even that proved to be fool’s gold as the tickets disappeared before they could be purchased.

That left fans with the choice of buying $1,400 platinum tickets or giving up hopes of seeing the show.

It was a similar experience to the Dec. 7 ticket sale for the first show, where most fans were out of luck.

And those tickets that were supposed to start at $19.82?

There was no sign of them.

Real fans have been robbed — jessie keller (@kellerlivepics) February 8, 2019

Futile effort attempting George Strait tix @ Dickie’s Arena. #stupidTicketmaster pic.twitter.com/kqdKT5fgJO — El padre (@bigunclejefe) February 8, 2019

An hours spent in line on #ticketmaster for @GeorgeStrait tickets.... only to find $180+ for the worst seats in the building. Thanks, but no thanks. — Maddison (@maddison_black) February 8, 2019