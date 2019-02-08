Fort Worth

‘Real fans have been robbed.’ 2nd George Strait ticket sale leaves many frustrated

By Bill Hanna

February 08, 2019 11:32 AM

Fort Worth firefighters, Fort Worth police officers, the mayor, and others sing "Does Fort Worth ever cross your mind?" to announce George Strait's 2019 concert. Strait will play Dickie's Arena Nov. 22, 2019.
Fort Worth firefighters, Fort Worth police officers, the mayor, and others sing "Does Fort Worth ever cross your mind?" to announce George Strait's 2019 concert. Strait will play Dickie's Arena Nov. 22, 2019.
Fort Worth

For many George Strait fans, trying to buy tickets to a second concert at the new Dickies Arena in November proved to be just as frustrating as the first time.

Tickets disappeared fast for the Nov. 23 concert and had one potential ticket buyer tweeting “real fans have been robbed” at 10:24 a.m.

The Star-Telegram waited in line just like everybody else and found the cheapest tickets available priced at $181 after a 35-minute wait on the Ticketmaster website.

Even that proved to be fool’s gold as the tickets disappeared before they could be purchased.

That left fans with the choice of buying $1,400 platinum tickets or giving up hopes of seeing the show.

It was a similar experience to the Dec. 7 ticket sale for the first show, where most fans were out of luck.

And those tickets that were supposed to start at $19.82?

There was no sign of them.



Bill Hanna

Bill Hanna is an award-winning reporter who has covered just about every beat at the Star-Telegram. He currently covers Arlington but also writes about a variety of subjects including weather, wildlife, traffic and health.

