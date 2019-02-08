Fort Worth mother guilty of endangering child in death of 2-year-old son

A jury found a Fort Worth mother guilty of endangering a child — not capital murder — in the death of her 2-year-old son at the hands of her boyfriend.

The punishment phase of the trial has now begun for Jessica Langlais, who faces up to two years in a state jail.

Prosecutors say Christian Tyrrell slammed Adrian’s head against the wall of his bedroom on March 17, 2015.

They argued that although the boy instantly began showing symptoms, including vomiting, not being able to walk and losing consciousness, Langlais only did Internet searches about head injuries and gave her son Tylenol.

She then went to work the next morning, they argued, leaving her dying son alone with Tyrrell.

Adrian Langlais was 2 years old. John Winkler

Adrian was hospitalized on March, 18, 2015 — his second birthday — after Tyrrell called 911, reporting the toddler had had a seizure. Adrian died the next day.

His death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Langlais had testified that Tyrrell had told her on March 17 that he had found Adrian lying face up outside his playpen. She said the boy’s condition was not as dire as prosecutors contend and that Adrian was responsive and getting better when she left him with Tyrrell to go to work the next morning.

Christian Tyrrell, left, with his girlfriend, Jessica Langlais, and her son, Adrian Langlais. Tyrrell is accused of capital murder in Adrian’s death. Family photo

The jury had began deliberating shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday and returned with their verdict Thursday night. Had Langlais been convicted of capital murder, she would have automatically been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tyrrell, who had blamed the injuries on Langlais during his own trial in August 2017, was convicted of capital murder and is serving life in prison without parole.

Langlais had been free on bond during the trial. After the jury’s guilty verdict, she was taken into custody and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.