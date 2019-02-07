Fort Worth

Sleet and snow Friday? Here's when you could see some of the white stuff in DFW

By Bill Hanna

February 07, 2019

Winter returned Thursday with temperatures expected to plunge into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

With the cold air in place, there’s a chance of a wintry mix of sleet and snow late Friday afternoon and Friday night in Fort Worth and across Tarrant County.

Officially, the forecast is calling for 30 percent chance of precipitation that will start off as rain and then could transition into a mix of sleet and snow.

“A few places will see something,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Monqiue Sellars. “It could be flurries. It could be sleet pellets.”

But temperatures should stay above freezing so there shouldn’t be any travel impacts. And for many, it will just be a cold, dry night.

“It’s kind of an iffy thing if you’ll see anything in your area,” Sellars said.

But the last half of the weekend will be cold and wet with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will return Saturday night and stick around though Monday night but only a quarter to a half-inch will fall over the entire period, Sellars said.

