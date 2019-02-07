Fort Worth

Police release video of person of interest in killing of ex-Southwest High student

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 07, 2019

Fort Worth police say this is a person of interest in the killing of a teen on Tuesday night in east Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH

Police on Thursday appealed for help to located a person of interest in the shooting death of a former Southwest High School student in an east Fort Worth parking lot.

On Thursday, detectives released a video from a store surveillance camera in hope someone would recognize a man who police say is a person of interest in the killing of 16-year-old Kenodurick Glasco-Young on Tuesday night.

The person of interest is a black man, about 5-foot-10 and between 20 to 25 years old with long dreadlocks.

The teen was shot in the parking lot of OK Food Mart in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

A witness said that while he was walking into the store, he saw three young men arguing in the parking lot. As he stepped inside, he heard a gunshot behind him. He turned and saw a person lying on the ground, the second man standing next to him and the third running away.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4374.

