3 people injured, 1 critically, after scaffolding collapses in downtown Fort Worth

One person has critical injuries after scaffolding collapsed in downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Two other people reported minor injuries.

A 911 call was made at 12:36 p.m. to report that scaffolding had collapsed in a construction area around the 200 block of Houston Street. Two people were reportedly trapped, authorities said.

“When we arrived on scene, we found a construction elevator on the outside had partially collapsed,” according to Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth Fire Department.

It wasn’t immediately known how or why the collapse occurred.

Second Street is closed between Houston and Throckmorton streets.

This is a developing story that we will update when we have more information.