17-year-old faces manslaughter charge in Fort Worth motel shooting

A teen was in custody Wednesday and accused in the shooting death of another teen in a north Fort Worth motel room, according to jail records and police.

The suspect is Mohammade El Khaoudi, 17, of Fort Worth, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Wednesday, according to jail records.

Along with the manslaughter charge, El Khaoudi who is a senior at Marine Creek Collegiate High School in the Fort Worth school district faces a firearm theft charge.

A teen about the same age was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Days Inn motel room at 5370 Blue Mound Road. The name of the victim had not been released.

El Khaoudi is accused of firing the gun that killed the victim

Police got the call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday but have not provided any other details.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers her boyfriend had been shot in the head, according to dispatch reports.

KXAS-TV reported Tuesday night that police said someone was allegedly playing with a gun and accidentally shot the victim.

On Wednesday morning, police said homicide detectives found that several people were in the room with the victim.

“During the course of our investigation it was determined that he(El Khaoudi) acted recklessly while handling the firearm causing the death of the victim,” said Officer Brad Perez, a police spokesman, in a Wednesday email.