Former Southwest High student shot, killed following argument in east Fort Worth

A former Southwest High School student was shot and killed Tuesday night following an argument in an east Fort Worth parking lot, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

The ex-student was identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young, 16, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday. The teen died at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

The teen was shot in the parking lot of OK Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said.





Officers responding to the shooting call found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his upper body. That juvenile male was later identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young.

A witness said while he was walking into a store, he saw three men arguing in the parking lot. As he stepped inside, he heard a gunshot behind him. He saw one man laying on the ground, the second man standing next to him and the third man ran away.





The second man started yelling “I know who did it!” the witness said. A car driving past slowed down and the second man tried to wave it down, yelling that someone had been shot, the witness said.

Police had not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The teen had been a sophomore at Southwest High School during the 2017-2018 school year, according to Fort Worth school district records.

He was enrolled as a sophomore at the school in August, but he never attended class, records showed.