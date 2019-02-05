Fort Worth man missing nine days might be in danger, family says

Fort Worth

Randy Wayne Don Callan was reported missing by his family in Fort Worth.
A Fort Worth man has been missing for nine days and his family is concerned he may be in danger.

Randy Wayne Don Callan, 28, was last seen on Jan. 27, his friend Stephanie Garcia said. She and Callan’s family are concerned because no one has seen him and he has not been in touch with his 6-year-old daughter.

“That’s a big red flag,” Garcia said.

Callan lives in Fort Worth but works in Arizona. He flies back regularly, Garcia said, and had just gotten back into town and was acting strangely.

Callan was having a hard time traveling for work and was upset because his grandfather was in hospice, Garcia said.

“We don’t know if he’s trying to clear his head or made someone mad or what,” she said.

Garcia said someone may have seen Callan at a Walmart on Clifford Street in west Fort Worth, but they are not sure.

The family filed a missing person’s report with Fort Worth police on Thursday. An officer said police do not suspect foul play in Callan’s disappearance but could not release further details.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact his aunt at 682-597-5277.

