Man runs to neighbor for help after being shot in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 05, 2019 10:50 AM

FORT WORTH

A man was shot and critically wounded late Monday in a southeast Fort Worth residential neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

After he was shot, the man ran to a neighbor for help, police said.

The man’s name had not been released.

The victim was in critical condition late Monday, according to a MedStar official. His condition could not be determined Tuesday.

The shooting call came into police about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Tiffany Meadows Lane.

Detectives were still investigating details of the confrontation.

Members of SWAT arrived on the scene to serve a search warrant to obtain evidence.

Gang detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation, police said.

