Man runs to neighbor for help after being shot in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A man was shot and critically wounded late Monday in a southeast Fort Worth residential neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.
After he was shot, the man ran to a neighbor for help, police said.
The man’s name had not been released.
The victim was in critical condition late Monday, according to a MedStar official. His condition could not be determined Tuesday.
The shooting call came into police about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Tiffany Meadows Lane.
Detectives were still investigating details of the confrontation.
Members of SWAT arrived on the scene to serve a search warrant to obtain evidence.
Gang detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation, police said.
