President Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., dropped in at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Monday night.

Trump Jr. and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, were among those to welcome new military recruits on military appreciation night.

@DonaldJTrumpJr enjoyed seeing Donald Trump Jr. at Fort Worth Stock Show tonight during time of 8 young men and woman taking oath into military service. pic.twitter.com/ap1zfaJuQi — Kevin North (@FortWorthKevin) February 5, 2019

Eight people took the Oath of Enlistment at Monday night’s rodeo.

Some people quickly snapped pictures of the unexpected sighting.





8 Future Soldiers had the privilege of taking the Oath of Enlistment last night at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. They were congratulated by Congressman Roger Williams and Donald J Trump Jr. #FWSSR #USArmy pic.twitter.com/G7gfiWgjGu — Army Fort Worth Ridgmar Recruiting Station (@GoArmyDFW) February 5, 2019