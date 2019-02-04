Lock down at Fort Worth elementary lifted as nearby police standoff ends

Dallas Park Elementary School was locked down just after 5 p.m. Monday while police investigated a report of a suicidal woman in the 4500 block of Pine Grove, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officer Brad Perez said officers had set up a perimeter at the home and believed that woman was armed with a handgun.

The standoff ended at around 5:36 p.m. and the woman was “taken into custody without incident,” Perez said.

The MyChoice Programs STEM & STEAM Showcase Night at the school was postponed due to the standoff.

“The Fort Worth Police Department has streets near the school blocked off and is asking us to limit traffic while they work to resolve this situation,” an email from the Crowley Independent School District says. The email was sent to members.