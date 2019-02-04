The Fort Worth cultural district is getting yet another hotel

Though there’s no shortage of hotels in Fort Worth’s cultural district, a Home2 Suites hotel is under construction at the northeast corner of University Drive and West Lancaster Avenue. It will be equidistant from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and Casa Manana.
Home2 Suites is a brand under the Hilton umbrella. The brand is a pet-friendly, extended-stay hotel. There is another Home2 Suites location in Fort Worth, at 5401 SW Loop 820.
The hotel is slated to open to 2020, though dates may shift depending on construction schedules.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments