The Fort Worth cultural district is getting yet another hotel

By Carla Jimenez

February 04, 2019 05:26 PM

An aerial view of the construction at University Drive and West Lancaster Avenue, where a new Home2 Suites will open in June 2020.
Though there’s no shortage of hotels in Fort Worth’s cultural district, a Home2 Suites hotel is under construction at the northeast corner of University Drive and West Lancaster Avenue. It will be equidistant from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and Casa Manana.

Home2 Suites is a brand under the Hilton umbrella. The brand is a pet-friendly, extended-stay hotel. There is another Home2 Suites location in Fort Worth, at 5401 SW Loop 820.

The hotel is slated to open to 2020, though dates may shift depending on construction schedules.

Work restoring historic Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center will begin as soon as the Fort Worth Stock Show ends. The city will spend $3.75M restoring the Cultural District tower before Dickies Arena opens.

