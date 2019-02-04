Fort Worth

Fort Worth man dies after vape pen in his face, report says

By Nichole Manna

February 04, 2019 03:42 PM

Former smoker on her experience with e-cigarettes: ‘It Wasn’t Better for Me’

In this video from CDC's Tips From Former Smokers campaign, Kristy explains how she finally realized that she had to quit smoking cigarettes completely.
By
Up Next
In this video from CDC's Tips From Former Smokers campaign, Kristy explains how she finally realized that she had to quit smoking cigarettes completely.
By
FORT WORTH

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man died last month after his vape pen exploded in his face, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

William Brown was at a vaporizer store in Keller when it happened.

He died at John Peter Smith Hospital. The medical examiner ruled Brown’s cause of death as penetrating trauma from an exploding vaporizer pen. His left carotid artery was severed, the report says.

The Star-Telegram was unable to reach Brown’s family.

Brown is at least the second person in the United States reportedly killed by an exploding e-cigarette.

In May, Florida authorities investigated the death of a 38-year-old man named Tallmadge D’Elia, who suffered multiple injuries to his face. A medical examiner’s report listed his cause of death as “projectile wound of the head.” He was also burned on about 80 percent of his body.

There have been 195 incidents of explosions and fires caused by e-cigarettes reported by U.S. media between January 2009 and December 2016, according to a report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Of those cases, 133 people were injured, 38 of them severely. No deaths were reported.

In this video from CDC's Tips From Former Smokers campaign, Kristy explains how she finally realized that she had to quit smoking cigarettes completely.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

fort-worth

crime

fort-worth

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  