Fort Worth man dies after vape pen in his face, report says

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man died last month after his vape pen exploded in his face, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

William Brown was at a vaporizer store in Keller when it happened.

He died at John Peter Smith Hospital. The medical examiner ruled Brown’s cause of death as penetrating trauma from an exploding vaporizer pen. His left carotid artery was severed, the report says.

The Star-Telegram was unable to reach Brown’s family.

Brown is at least the second person in the United States reportedly killed by an exploding e-cigarette.

In May, Florida authorities investigated the death of a 38-year-old man named Tallmadge D’Elia, who suffered multiple injuries to his face. A medical examiner’s report listed his cause of death as “projectile wound of the head.” He was also burned on about 80 percent of his body.

There have been 195 incidents of explosions and fires caused by e-cigarettes reported by U.S. media between January 2009 and December 2016, according to a report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Of those cases, 133 people were injured, 38 of them severely. No deaths were reported.