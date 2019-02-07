Family to killer: ‘We all trusted you. We all cared for you and you betrayed us all’

Johanna Pule remembers vividly the April 2016 day when she and her sister’s estranged husband, Rodolpho Arellano, stood together by her sister’s casket.

She recalls how she had to buy a turtleneck for Elizabeth Pule Arellano to wear to cover the rope marks left when someone tied a chunk of concrete to her neck, then tossed the 28-year-old mother of four over the Lake Worth bridge to her death.

“You knew what you did, yet you stood in front of her body crying with me,” Johanna Pule told Arellano in a Tarrant County courtroom Thursday.

“You told me the day of her burial that you wished that was you in there and how you wanted to just lay there with her. That when you married her, you knew it would be till death do you part, but didn’t know that it would happen so soon,” Pule added. “You’re a coward.”

Arrested a month after his wife’s death, Arellano had insisted to authorities he didn’t kill his wife. He remained steadfast to that claim until last week, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder in exchange for a life sentence without parole.

He had been facing the death penalty.

Johanna Pule, sister of Elizabeth Arellano, addresses Rodolfo ÒRudyÓ Arellano in court on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Arellano pleaded guilty to the the kidnapping and murder of Elizabeth Pule Arellano. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

On Thursday, Johanna Pule, her sister, Alejandra Pule, and their stepfather, Fidel Galvan, took the witness stand in Criminal District Court 3 to look at Arellano and tell him the effects his actions have had on their lives. As they talked, the two sisters held a large photograph of Elizabeth, whom they called “Betty,” for Arellano to see.

Alejandra Pule told Arellano she’s had to live without her sister for 1,027 days and how she’ll no longer get to share birthday celebrations with Elizabeth.

“You kidnapped her, you raped her and then you threw her away in the lake like nothing, and she was everything to me,” Alejandra Pule said. “... We all trusted you. We all cared for you, and you betrayed us all.”

Elizabeth Pule Arellano was thrown from the Lake Worth bridge. Her husband, Rodolfo Arellano faces a capital murder charge. Family Photo

Worst of all, Alejandra Pule told her brother-in-law, he didn’t even think of his four children.

“I had to tell them that their dad, the person who should have been their protector, killed their mom,” Alejandra Pule said.

She told Arellano that no punishment will ever be enough and that she hopes he thinks of her sister and what he did to her for the rest of his “miserable life.”

“You are a monster. I hate you and I will never forgive you,” Alejandra Pule told him.

Fidel Galvan, Elizabeth’s stepfather, thanked prosecutors and Fort Worth homicide detectives for their work in making sure Arellano spends the rest of his life behind bars.

He told Arellano that he’d already missed one of his children’s First Communions. And how he won’t be there for his daughter’s quinceanera or to one day see any of his children graduate, marry or have children of their own.

“We can’t understand it. How could he leave his children motherless?,” Galvan questioned. “He had a trophy wife who was very respectful and very loved by many. His machismo and pride got in the way. He figured he would be the talk of others” by Elizabeth leaving him.

Galvan said he asked each of Arellano’s children if they wanted him to say anything to their dad.

Rodolfo Arellano Tarrant County Jail

Galvan said the 7-year-old son responded no, telling Galvan before crying, “I don’t want to talk about my dad. He killed my mom, and I miss my mom.”

Arellano’s 10-year-old son, Galvan said, conveyed this message: “I once thought he didn’t do it. Now that I know he did, I won’t say I love him or I hate him. I just want to say, why did he do it? Why?”

Galvan said Arellano’s 12-year-old daughter expressed how it wasn’t fair Arellano’s family gets to visit him in prison, when they can’t see their mother.

And his 14-year-old son had no words for his father, Galvan told Arellano.

Galvan ended with his own sentiments, “I hope you rot in hell.”

After the hearing, Johanna Pule said Arellano showed no emotion or remorse as she and her family addressed him. The family said they’re now focused on caring for Elizabeth’s four children.

“We will make sure that my sister’s kids remember that my sister loved them. She lived for those kids. They were her world,” Johanna Pule said. “And we’re going to continue to talk about her every single day like we still do, and remember her and keep her memory alive always. Always.”