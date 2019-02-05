These two buildings in the Stockyards are getting makeovers

And the redevelopment of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards continues.
KRS Realty Advisors announced Monday that it is renovating two buildings in the Stockyards, one for retail and restaurants, the other for office space.
The first building, at 2341 N. Main St., is a wedge structure with 7,000 square feet of divisible space. It can house a restaurant, cafe or bar and has design flexibility for a drive-through or outdoor seating area. It’s also near the Springhill Suites Hotel that is under construction, which replaced its sister wedge building after it was demolished.
Kerby Smith, founder of KRS Realty, said he could see two or three tenants at that building.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“But we have a lot of flexibility,” Smith said. “We would prefer more variety in the building.”
The second building, at 111 NW 24th St., used to be the home of the post office on the Stockyards, but most recently it was an office building. Originally built in the 1930s, KRS plans to do a historic renovation on this building and lease it out as office space.
“A lot of the historic elements have been covered,” said Kerby Smith, founder of KRS Realty. “We really want to bring the building back to life as a previous historic building.”
Renovations are underway and expected to finish in the spring. Stream Realty Partners will be the Realtors for the two buildings.
The renovations of these two buildings is the latest in the first phase of the $175 million redevelopment of the Stockyards. The first phase includes hotels, retail, a brewery and restaurants.
“We’re excited to be a part of the resurgence of the Stockyards,” Smith said. “It’s going to be one of the go-to places of the region, and of Fort Worth.”
Comments